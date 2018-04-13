Belleville man arrested on suspicion of stealing residential Canton Township packages

A man was caught on camera stealing a package from a Canton home April 5, 2018. (WDIV)

CANTON, Mich. - Police arrested a 27-year-old-man from Belleville Thursday, suspected of stealing multiple packages from residential porches

ORIGINAL STORY: Police seek thief caught on camera stealing package from porch of Canton home

According to authorities, Canton Township police officers investigating the thefts gave credit to private home surveillance footage received from a resident as aiding in the quick apprehension of the suspect.

Charges are pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Watch the surveillance video:

