Belleville water service restored, still under boil water alert

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - According to the Department of Public Works, Belleville was placed under a boil water alert Sunday.

Belleville had its water shut off citywide for several hours after a water main break. Water service has since been restored. The boil water alert is still active for the area.

The broken water main was on Huron River Drive near Madelon Street. A loss of water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

All customers in the affected area are encouraged to boil water used for drinking and cooking.

For more information, visit Belleville's official website here.

