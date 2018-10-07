Belleville water shut off city-wide after water main breaks

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - The city of Belleville had its water shut off city-wide Sunday after a water main break.

Officials said service will be restored as soon as possible. Once restored, Belleville will be placed under a boil water alert.

The broken water main was on Huron River Drive near Madelon Street. A loss of water pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

All customers in the affected area are encouraged to boil water used for drinking and cooking.

For more information, visit Belleville's official website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.