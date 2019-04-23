Beloved Boulevard Cafe and Coney Island reopens in Detroit

DETROIT - The Boulevard Cafe and Coney Island in Detroit is reopening after closing down in 2015.

The owner was forced to closed the beloved restaurant in 2015 but tonight there's good news as the Boulevard Cafe is back up and running.

For a half century, people who drove by Henry Ford Hospital would see the cafe next door, but a lot has changed since then. The Detroit staple has finally opened back up.

"When we found this location we were very happy we had to go back to our people," owner Pashka Ljulgjuraj said.

Since closing, the owners opened a restaurant in Macomb County, but they have wanted to return to Detroit. They have called Detroit their home for more than a half century since immigrating from Albania.

The new location is near I-75 and Warren Avenue in Detroit. The restaurant's most popular item is a toss-up between wraps and skillets.

