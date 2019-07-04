Beloved Dearborn Heights police officer dies after battle with cancer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police said Lt. Bruce Krot was the kind of officer who made personal connections and was often known to knock on doors to check on neighbors.

But the streets of Dearborn Heights are a little quieter now, as Krot lost his battle with cancer this week.

"Lt. Krot has been with us since 1999," said Michael Petri, Dearborn Heights deputy chief of police. "He was promoted in 2014 to sergeant and to lieutenant in 2018."

He was an officer who grew up in Dearborn, went into the military and came back to serve his community. Many people knew the 20-year veteran of the department.

"He was a Mayberry police officer," his wife, Melissa Krot, said, referring to the wise, clam and friendly style of law enforcement exemplified by Sheriff Andy Taylor in the 1960s TV series "The Andy Griffith Show." "That's rare nowadays."

Krot was most proud of his work to combat drunken driving. He was recognized multiple times by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

In 2016, Krot was diagnosed with colon cancer. He found out the next year that it had spread to his liver. It was a terminal diagnosis, but it didn't stop him from doing what he loved.

"He worked up until the last couple of weeks," Petri said. "He fought it all the way."

Krot died Tuesday, but his legacy will live on in the family. His daughter is a state trooper, his son and son-in-law are police officers, and his wife is a detective.

Family members said they have been comforted in hearing the many ways Krot made a difference in other people's lives.

"I sat up and read it last night," his wife said. "It makes it worth it."

