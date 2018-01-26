Berkley councilman accused of hit-and-run

BERKLEY, Mich. - No one answered the door when police knocked on New Year's Day after following tire tracks in the snow from a collision to Berkley Councilman Alan Kideckel's home.

Kideckel avoided police and a potential sobriety test by not answering the door.

"It's kind of unusual, typically in ten minutes if you knock on the door or call, they'll answer, but in this case, the person did not," Berkley Director of Public Safety Matt Koehn said.

Police found damage on Kideckel's Toyota in the driveway after the alleged hit-and-run. Photos were taken after the councilman did not open the door to investigators.

"This is someone in a minor position who thinks they have power," a neighbor who did not want to be identified said. "That doesn't extend to writing your own laws about traffic accidents."

The collision occurred two blocks from Kideckel's home. A pregnant woman was driving her SUV on Beverly Avenue when she was struck at Oakshire Boulevard. According to the police report, the victim explained that the striking vehicle hit the SUV with such force that it caused the woman to lose control of the vehicle and end up in the opposite lane of traffic.

The next day, Kideckel came to the police station and claimed that he believed the other driver hadn't stopped and kept driving, when the SUV had to be towed away from the scene.

Kideckel allegedly admitted to drinking that night.

"He told police he had a couple of drinks, but wasn't intoxicated," Koehn said.

Police said since no one was seriously injured, despite the significant damage, they couldn't force their way into his home.

"Noise complaint? Running generator? Reason to knock on doors till people wake up," the neighbor said. "Report of an accident? Damaged car in the driveway? Not enough to wake him up. He needs sleep, he's a councilman."

Berkley officials said their investigation revealed Kideckel was at fault, failing to yield to a traffic control device. The city attorney referred the prosecution to Royal Oak to ensure there was no potential favorable treatment nor appearance thereof by the criminal justice system.

"We made every effort to answer the door and he didn't," Koehn said.

