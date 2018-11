Police in Berkley are trying to identify a person they say is wanted in connection to a July package theft. (Berkley Department of Public Safety)

BERKLEY, Mich. - Police in Berkley are trying to identify a subject wanted in connection to a package theft that occurred in July.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety posted surveillance video to Facebook on Thursday morning showing a person that they say is wanted in connection to the theft.

Watch the video below:

Anyone who is able to identify the subject in the red pants is asked to contact Berkley police at 248-658-3390.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.