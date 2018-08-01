Beverly Hills daycare cat injured after getting shot with hunting pellet

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - A cat that claimed a Beverly Hills daycare as his home was injured last week when he was shot with a hunting pellet.

Heather and Bryan Durren run Happy House Daycare. When a feral cat started hanging around, they got him vaccinated and neutered. They bring the cat, named Sneezy, inside when it's cold but let him patrol the outside of their property.

Sneezy returned home last week with a broken leg after he was shot with a hunting pellet.

A police report has been filed, and Sneezy is recovering with the Durrens. A Facebook page has been set up to provide updates about the cat.

