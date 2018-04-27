Bhavnagri Mix recalled due to undeclared peanuts

New York-based Ethnic Foods Inc. has issued a recall of its 19-ounce packages of Bhavnagri Mix snack mix due to the potential of undeclared peanuts. (WDIV)

DETROIT - New York-based Ethnic Foods Inc. has issued a recall of its 19-ounce packages of Bhavnagri Mix snack mix due to the potential of undeclared peanuts.

People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product comes in a 19-ounce clear bag marked with lot # 28517, 31917, 33817, 35317, 01118, 02318, 02918, 05118, 07318 on the bottom right corner of the label.

The product UPC code is 808550110206.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors ands subsequent analysis by food laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

Consumers who have purchased 19-ounce packages of Bhavnagri Mix are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-767-7400.

More information can be found here.

