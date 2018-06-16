Big crowds hit downtown for Detroit Music Weekend

DETROIT - Music is in the air throughout Detroit. There is something for everyone, whether you’re young or not as young as you used to be. Either way, you can feet the beat in several musical events this weekend.

James Dennis and his wife Alicia Dennis are among the many concertgoers at the Music Hall to see The Jacksons.

"It's a great thing because it gives people something to do. Music brings people together any way: country, rap, R&B, jazz," said James Dennis.

The weather called for hot temperatures, along with a few rain drops.

"Well now, we're going to have to talk to your weatherman about this, it's still nice outside, so I wouldn't have missed it for the world," said Alicia Dennis.

The Music Hall wasn’t the only place popping. Just down the street at Beach Park, the band JR JR is performing.

"They been a part of you know the revitalization in Detroit so it's been kind of fun and music has been able to keep us in good spirits through bad times, and even good times," said Collin McConnell.



