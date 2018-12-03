Bike sharing systems logs nearly 237,000 rides in Detroit in first 16 months

DETROIT - A nonprofit public bike-sharing system logged nearly 237,000 rides through its first 16 months in operation in Detroit.

MoGo says in its first annual report that more than 142,000 daily passes were sold from its 2017 launch through September. Another 4,650 monthly, annual and access passes also have been sold.

Founder and executive director Lisa Nuszkowski says MoGo’s team has “worked hard to provide an affordable, reliable, and accessible transportation option for Detroiters and visitors alike.”

MoGo is an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The system has 430 bikes at 44 stations across 10 Detroit neighborhoods. It plans to expand next year to other parts of the city and into southern Oakland County.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.