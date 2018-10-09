Bill, Hillary Clinton to go on 'series of conversations' tour

DETROIT - Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are going on tour.

Live Nation announced the series of conversations. The couple will be making a stop at the Fox Theatre on April 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton will be visiting 13 cities in North America. The tour kicks off on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas and the visits to other cities start in April 2019.

The events are titled “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton." They will feature joint, on-stage conversations with them sharing stories of events that shaped their careers.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.