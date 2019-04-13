Bill, Hillary Clinton make stop at Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit on talking tour

DETROIT - Bill and Hillary Clinton brought their talking tour to the Fox Theatre on Friday night.

Detroit is one of the 13 cities they're visiting. The interview wasn't hard questions; it wasn't a debate.

It was a little over an hour of hearing the Clintons talk about things ranging from Julian Assange to what TV show they're bingeing.

The venue wasn't sold out and tickets were still available, but the crowd gave the couple an enthusiastic welcome.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.