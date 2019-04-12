Bill, Hillary Clinton to speak Friday at Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Bill and Hillary Clinton are at the Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit on Friday night as part of their talking tour.

The event might affect Metro Detroiters who have downtown plans in the evening.

Former presidents still get escorts to events, so anyone in Downtown Detroit can expected a few brief freeway closures.

Woodward Avenue in front of the Fox Theatre will be shut down for the duration of the event, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

There's already a heavy police presence at the scene.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.