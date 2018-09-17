Bill to expand Soo Locks approved by House, moves to Senate

SAULT STE. MARIE, Michigan - A bill that could help get the funding needed to expand the Soo Locks has passed the house Thursday.

WPBN reports the House of Representatives voted to pass the Water Resource Development Act, a bipartisan bill that would include funding for several water projects in Michigan.

The bill will help fund the building of a new Soo Lock, advances research on eradicating invasive species such as Asian Carp and Zebra Mussels, and takes aim at resolving toxic algal blooms in the Great Lakes.

The bill also requires the Environmental Protection Agency to help public water systems monitor for unregulated contaminates, such as PFAS.

The legislation would authorize the building of a new 1,200-foot lock at the Soo Locks Complex.

The bill now moves to the Senate and if approved will go to the president's desk.

