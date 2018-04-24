Bipartisan Michigan bill would mandate lockable vials for opioids

As the opioid epidemic has skyrocketed in the United States, a rise in the number of drug overdose deaths has contributed to a rise in organ transplants, made possible by overdose-death donors, across the country.

LANSING, Mich. - To deter opioid abuse, Michigan lawmakers say it’s time to rethink the child-resistant prescription vial.

In a Tuesday press conference, Republican and Democratic state representatives unveiled a bill requiring opioids and other Schedule II drugs to be dispensed in lockable vials. Patients would only be able to open the caps through a combination code or biometric recognition system.

The legislation mainly targets teenagers, who most commonly abuse opioids through “pilfering,” or sneaking pills from a friend or relative’s bottle. Under the bill, drug manufacturers would be responsible for reimbursing pharmacies for the costs of the lockable vials.

Other schedule II drugs in the state include medical marijuana, ADHD medication and morphine.

Last year, Michigan was ranked 10th for its number of opioid prescriptions per capita.

