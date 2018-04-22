Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center to host College Day for high school students

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (1516 S. Cranbrook Road in Birmingham) is scheduled to host its yearly College Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

The event is for high school students considering applying to a college or university art program.

Admissions representatives from more than a dozen schools will be at the event, including Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Oakland University, the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and more. The representatives will meet with students, answer questions and review portfolios.

College Day is free and open to the public.

