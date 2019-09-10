Birmingham man charged with exposing himself to strangers at Dearborn stores

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Birmingham man has been charged with exposing himself to strangers at multiple Dearborn stores, police said.

David Scott Lane, 44, is accused of following two groups of people around while exposing and touching himself, according to authorities.

The targeted groups included children, officials said.

Lane is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly person -- obscene conduct.

He has a previous conviction for sexual battery in 2002.

Lane is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

