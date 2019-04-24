Birmingham Public Schools issue warning about suspicious man taking pictures at bus stop

Police said a man was seen taking pictures near a bus stop. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Officials with Birmingham Public Schools issued a warning about a suspicious man taking pictures at a bus stop in Southfield.

District officials said a Berkshire student was at the bus stop at Longcrest and Pierce streets Wednesday morning and noticed a man taking photos.

The man was described as white, in his 40s or 50s and wearing a brown jacket and glasses, police said. No vehicle description was provided.

Southfield police and surrounding police departments were alerted. Bus drivers were made aware and are staying alert for suspicious activity, school officials said.

