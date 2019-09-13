Bloomfield Hills High School student investigated after allegedly posting threatening Snapchat

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Hills High School student allegedly made a threatening Snapchat post, according to BHHS officials.

School officials and the Bloomfield Township Police identified the student and investigated the alleged threat Thursday night. The student will remain out of school and off school district property until the investigation is over, according to school officials.

Principal Charlie Hollerith said the following in an email to the BHHS community:

"There is no place in our schools for threats of any kind. It is not in line with who we are or what we teach. We applaud the students that brought the threat to the appropriate adults. Together, by reporting an incident of threat or suspicious behavior, we can ensure our schools are a safe and welcoming place for all students, staff, and community members.

Student safety includes the physical and emotional safety of students. When incidents such as the one last night arise, the first goal is the physical safety and security of all students. Once this has been accomplished, the more difficult and long term work of the emotional safety of all students impacted becomes the new priority. The BHHS administrative and counseling team will reach out to students that were directly impacted (this work has already started). We encourage students and parents to reach out to the numerous support systems that are available in the BHHS community.

I can assure you that safety remains our number one priority, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating each report of inappropriate conduct. We will continue to maintain campus safety during our investigation as well as taking appropriate legal and disciplinary action for any threat. Additional resources regarding school safety and security can be found by visiting www.bloomfield.org/safety."

