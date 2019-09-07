Bloomfield Hills pastor's upcoming event on anniversary of 9/11 attacks criticized as Islamophobic

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - A Bloomfield Hills pastor is under fire for organizing an upcoming event on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that is being criticized as Islamophobic.

The event, "9/11 Forgotten? Is Michigan Surrendering to Islam?" is expected to take place at the Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church. The two-day event will begin Wednesday.

Pastor Donald McCay is accused of making Islamophobic remarks on social media and elsewhere in the past.

A group of Democrats is calling for the cancellation of the event. The group includes U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-12), U.S. Rep. Andy Levin (MI-09) and state representatives Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn) and Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham).

