Bloomfield Hills Schools district's hacking investigation expected to take weeks

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - The Bloomfield Hills Schools district is still investigating a student hacking incident.

The district announced Thursday the students hacked into its student information system to tweak grades and more. School leaders said the hackers changed grades and attendance records and refunded lunch purchases.

After the hacking, both the school district's investigators and third-party forensic investigators are working to find out more information.

At this point the investigators have not found any evidence of actual or attempted misuse of personal information. School leaders said the investigation will take a long time, and investigators hope to be done by July. Depending on the investigation at that point, the findings could be submitted to police.

Due to privacy laws, the district cannot release the names of the students involved. The students haven't received a punishment for what they did, but Superintendent Robert Glass said it is a federal crime and the district is working with law enforcement officials.

Bloomfield Hills Schools district's website has more information into the steps they are taking.

