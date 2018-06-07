Bloomfield Hills teen battling brain cancer meets Mark Wahlberg thanks to Michigan nonprofit

MINNEAPOLIS - A Bloomfield Hills teen battling brain cancer met his hero, Mark Wahlberg.

Rochester-based nonprofit Rainbow Connection granted Liam Fairbanks' wish to meet Wahlberg. Liam, 17, was diagnosed with brain cancer last fall, after he noticed something was off while running and playing basketball.

When Ingrid Todt, of Rainbow Connection, met with Liam and his mother a few months ago, she learned that he was a big fan of Wahlberg and his movies.

"I like 'Transformers,' 'Daddy's Home,' 'Invincible,' the football one," Liam said.

So, Liam headed to Minneapolis, where Wahlberg was opening a new Wahlburgers in the Mall of America.

See more in Jamie Edmond's story above.

