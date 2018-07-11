Bloomfield Township couple hit the campaign trail with different parties

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Immerman home is a house divided but in a civil way.

Larry and Miriam Immerman are running for office in Bloomfield Township, but just because they're married doesn't mean they share the same views.

Larry is running to be the Republican precinct delegate, while Miriam is seeking the Democratic delegate position.

The Immermans have been married for 30 years and they hit the campaign trail together.

"The expression on people when they come to the door and see his T-shirt and my T-shirt, and they look back and forth and shake their heads," Miriam said.

The couple said respect is their secret to making it work, both in their home and their marriage.

