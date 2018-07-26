Bloomfield Township man arrested in robberies at 3 banks, bakery around Oakland County, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Township man was arrested Friday in connection with three bank robberies and a bakery robbery, police said.
Jeffrey James Chaney, 55, is accused of robberies or attempted robberies at the following places:
- Huntington Bank at 306 West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale
- Chase Bank at 18100 West 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village
- Huntington Bank at 3681 West Maple Road in Bloomfield Township
- Huntington Bank at 1040 East Maple Road in Birmingham
- DFCU at 2483 West Maple Road in Birmingham
- Bakery in Oak Park
Chaney has only been formally charged for allegedly robbing three banks, police said.
He was arraigned in federal court.
