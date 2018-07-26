News

Bloomfield Township man arrested in robberies at 3 banks, bakery around Oakland County, police say

Jeffrey Chaney taken into custody

By Derick Hutchinson

Jeffrey James Chaney (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Township man was arrested Friday in connection with three bank robberies and a bakery robbery, police said.

Jeffrey James Chaney, 55, is accused of robberies or attempted robberies at the following places:

  • Huntington Bank at 306 West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale
  • Chase Bank at 18100 West 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village
  • Huntington Bank at 3681 West Maple Road in Bloomfield Township
  • Huntington Bank at 1040 East Maple Road in Birmingham
  • DFCU at 2483 West Maple Road in Birmingham
  • Bakery in Oak Park

Chaney has only been formally charged for allegedly robbing three banks, police said.

He was arraigned in federal court.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.