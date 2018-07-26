Bloomfield Township man arrested in robberies at 3 banks, bakery around Oakland County, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Township man was arrested Friday in connection with three bank robberies and a bakery robbery, police said.

Jeffrey James Chaney, 55, is accused of robberies or attempted robberies at the following places:

Huntington Bank at 306 West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale

Chase Bank at 18100 West 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village

Huntington Bank at 3681 West Maple Road in Bloomfield Township

Huntington Bank at 1040 East Maple Road in Birmingham

DFCU at 2483 West Maple Road in Birmingham

Bakery in Oak Park

Chaney has only been formally charged for allegedly robbing three banks, police said.

He was arraigned in federal court.

