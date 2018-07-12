Bloomfield Township man awakes to sound of fireworks blasting his mailbox

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating after a man awoke to the sound of an explosion Tuesday morning at his home in the 4900 block of Haddington Drive.

The man said he heard a large explosion about 2:15 a.m. He soon figured out his mailbox had been damaged by fireworks.

Police consider this a malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

