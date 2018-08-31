Bloomfield Township man loses $21,000 in online trade over game coins

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man lost $21,000 in an online trade on Aug. 22.

According to authorities, the Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pemberton Road for a larceny complaint. The victim said he wired $21,000 to a man in Pakistan for "Bigo Live" game coins, and the coins were never deposited into his online gaming account.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by a similar incident are asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

