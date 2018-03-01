Bloomfield Township police arrest man driving stolen Detroit car with suspended license

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police arrested a man with a suspended license who was caught driving a car reported stolen that was used in a retail fraud.

According to authorities, a gray 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was used in a retail fraud in Southfield and was last seen northbound on Telegraph Road. The car had been reported stolen in Detroit on Feb. 8.

Bloomfield Township officers located and stopped the vehicle near Bataan Drive. Its lone occupant was identified as Marcus Curtis Malone, a 32-year-old man from Clinton Township.

Malone was arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

Malone was arraigned on both charges at the 48th District court on Feb. 26 and was issued a $25,000 bond on each charge. He is expected back in court on March 13.

Detroit police are conducting a separate investigation regarding the stolen vehicle.

