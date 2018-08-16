Bloomfield Township police report increase in mail theft

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are warning residents in Bloomfield Township about an increase in mail theft that has been reported in recent months.

Residents are asked to put outgoing mail in a secure U.S. Postal Service box or take it directly to the post office.

A resident in the 2300 block of Lost Tree Way told police that when she got her mail on Aug. 8 she noticed her Amazon package was open and the contents were missing.

A similar event occurred on Aug. 14 in the 3800 block of Lincoln Drive. Police said, in a release, the homeowner told them he was on vacation and requested a hold on his mail with the U.S. Postal Service.

He had a family friend check on the home, and that person noticed mail in the mailbox. The friend took the mail to keep it safe and returned the mail to the mailbox on the day the homeowner returned home.

A few hours later someone stole all the mail from the mailbox. The stolen mail included prescription medication, commission checks and other personal correspondence.

Police do not have suspects yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755. They are investigating.

