Bloomfield Township police searching for Kroger can thief

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Wednesday afternoon Bloomfield Township police responded to the Kroger located at 4099 Telegraph Road for a larceny complaint.

The manager reported that a Tomra bin full of cans and bottles was taken from the back of the building.

Surveillance footage showed a white man wearing a black hat and black shirt exit an older model silver Chevrolet work van. Moments later the man loaded the bin into the van.

Police described the man as 5 feet, 9 inches tall weighing 160 pounds.

A second white man was captured on surveillance video. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The case is currently under investigation. If you have any information call police at 248-433-7755.



