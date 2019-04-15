Bloomfield Township police searching for woman wanted in connection to identity theft

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the woman pictured here.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a woman wanted for identity theft.

On Jan. 30, Bloomfield Township police responded to the 2500 block of Coldspring Street for an identity theft complaint.

The victim reported she received a letter in the mail regarding a fraudulent credit card application in her name.

Detectives began an investigation and learned three accounts were opened at different department stores.

Police said the woman pictured above is responsible and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

If you have any information call police at 248-433-7755.



