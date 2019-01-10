Bloomfield Township police seek assistance identifying man accused of stealing from break room

Police are looking for a man on suspicion of burglarizing an At Home employee break room on Jan. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating and identifying a man wanted on suspicion of theft.

According to authorities, Bloomfield Township police responded to the At Home store on Telegraph Road on Friday after receiving a larceny complaint after an employee found a man in the break room. When questioned by the employee, the man reportedly said he was looking for the restroom. Several employees later found personal items missing and reported it to management.

The man is between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches tall with short hair and a thin beard. He was seen wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.