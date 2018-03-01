Bloomfield Township police seek information regarding purse theft

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman being sought in connection with a larceny.

According to authorities, on Feb. 22 at approximately 10:12 a.m., a purse was stolen from the Hollywood Markets on Opdyke Road. The victim was shopping in the store with the purse in her shopping cart. The culprit entered the store, removed the victim's purse from the cart, exited the store with the purse and drove off in a white Oldsmobile.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

