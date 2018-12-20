Bloomfield Township police seek man who they suspect stole credit cards from gym

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole several credit cards from a Lifetime Fitness gym on Nov. 20, 2018. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in connection with the theft of several credit cards.

According to authorities, at about 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 20, Bloomfield Township police responded to the Lifetime Fitness workout center located on Telegraph Road after receiving a larceny complaint. The victim told police he had received a text while working out from his credit card company regarding a purchase at the Apple store at the Sommerset Collection in Troy.

He found someone had manipulated his combination lock, entered his locker and stole several credit cards out of his wallet.

Video surveillance from the Apple store shows the man using one of the stolen credit cards.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

