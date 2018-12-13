Bloomfield Township police seek package thief

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a person wanted in connection to a package stolen off a Bloomfield Township home's porch.

According to authorities, the package was taken on Dec. 4 from the porch of a home in the 2300 block of Devonshire Road. The theft was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

Anyone with information or recognizes the thief is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.



