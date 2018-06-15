Bloomfield Township police seek pair wanted in connection with theft of cameras from Target

Police are seeking two people wanted in connection with the theft of cameras from a Bloomfield Township Target on June 4, 2018. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are looking for two people wanted in connection with the theft of cameras from Target on June 4.

Police said they were called to the Target at 2400 Telegraph Road at 6:20 p.m. after two Nest Cams, valued at a total of $500, were stolen.

A loss prevention manager told police a man took the two cameras from the electronics department and put them in the toy department. He then left the store without buying anything. A woman then entered the store, went to the toy department and put the cameras in her purse. She too left the store without purchasing anything.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.

