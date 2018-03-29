Bloomfield Township police seek public's help identifying woman suspected of retail fraud

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they suspect of retail fraud.

According to authorities, the woman entered the At Home store on Telegraph Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. In the home textile aisle, she allegedly began to hide merchandise under her coat. Police said she fled when an employee saw her.

She left in a silver Ford Edge that was driven by a man. The value of the stolen items is currently unknown

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information about this incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

