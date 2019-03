Bloomfield Township police are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing cologne from Target. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a man who has stolen more than $400 worth of cologne from Target.

Police said the man has stolen cologne five times between Feb. 28 to March 14 from the store at 2400 Telegraph Road.

The man is accused of taking one or two bottles of Diesel Cologne each time he visits the store.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.

Police said this van is connected to thefts from a Bloomfield Township Target store. (WDIV)

