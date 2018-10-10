Bloomfield Township police want to build database of cameras to help solve crime cases

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township are asking residents to reach out to them if they have a camera outside their home or business.

Officials want to create a database so investigators will know if there are cameras near a crime scene. Cameras are already being used to crack cases, but the database would make it easier, police said.

During an investigation, it's common for detectives to send out videos or pictures showing people or vehicles they believe to have been involved in a crime.

Bloomfield Township officials are calling the camera database campaign Program Extra Eyes.

Police won't be able to log onto residents' cameras and watch. They'll just know where cameras are located so they can ask owners to watch whatever was recorded, authorities said.

Click here to register a camera.

