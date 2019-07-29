Bloomfield Township woman says $1,500 worth of laundry stolen from front porch

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bloomfield Township woman said $1,500 worth of laundry was stolen off her front porch after being delivered by a dry cleaning service.

Police were called around 8:20 p.m. July 22 to a home in the 500 block of Pineway Circle.

The woman told officers her dry cleaning had been delivered and was hanging on a piece of artwork on the front porch.

She believes about 15 pieces of clothing worth a total of $1,500 were stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.