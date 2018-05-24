Bloomfield Township woman who just moved to U.S. pays $2,000 in phone scam

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a woman in Bloomfield Township who recently moved to the United States was victimized by a phone scam.

The woman said she got a call on May 17 from someone who claimed to be a law enforcement officer and demanded $2,000. The caller told her she would be prosecuted if she didn't pay.

She said she was unaware of the scam, so she bought $2,000 worth of Google Play gift cards and provided the caller with the transaction numbers over the phone.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at

248-433-7755.

