Blooming community works to help birds, bees and butterflies

DETROIT - It's a budding community that's already blooming.

A few weeks ago, Local 4's Paula Tutman started talking about her love of birds, bees and butterflies and how they keep our food supply going.

Then, out of the blue, a Facebook community popped up. Today, that group has grown to over 400 members, all of them sharing the simple changes to your yard that can lead to beautiful and beneficial results.

It all began with a Facebook post titled "Birds, Bees and Butterflies" and six simple words: "Looking for people to join me." The desire was simple: to find people interested in making small changes in their own yards to protect pollinating insects.

Naturalist and nature lover Debbie, from Southfield, picked up the mantle. Within a week of the post, she started a community, Friends of Birds, Bees & Butterflies. In less than a month, the Facebook page has become a daily go-to with a free exchange of ideas, real information and support.

Watch the video above for the full report.

You can request to join the closed Facebook group here: Friends of Birds, Bees & Butterflies

Take a stroll through Paula Tutman's garden by watching the video below:

