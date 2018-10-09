Board approves hydration stations as permanent water fix at Detroit schools

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District is taking action to ensure the water children drink at school is safe.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti detailed the district's plan after testing revealed elevated levels of copper and lead in many school buildings.

Board members approved a proposal to install new hydration stations in every school. The effort is costly, and some people are questioning the contractors selected to install the stations.

Hydration stations were approved for installation at 108 schools. There will be roughly 800 stations: one for every 100 children.

The cost for the stations is roughly $750,000, not including installation. Donors, including the United Way, Quicken Loans and Delta Dental are pitching in $2.4 million.

Parents are happy to know the school district is taking action, and Vitti said the plan is a game-changer.

The district got an outside bid of roughly $5 million for installation. Officials decided to go with Canadian-based GDI and RNA, which have previously been awarded huge contracts with Detroit schools.

They are maintenance companies and not in the hydration station business, but they'll handle installation for a little more than $1.4 million.

