'Trusted' board member steals $20,000 from Little League organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - A former Georgetown Little League board member is accused of stealing at least $20,000 from the organization.

Victoria Hillard, 40, was arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 6, in Hudsonville District Court on a felony charge of embezzlement by agent over $20,000.

She turned herself in for the court appearance but has yet to be booked through the Ottawa County Jail, sheriff's Capt. Mark Bennett said.

He said she took the money over the course of several months. The money was allegedly used for personal debts. She had been a treasurer, according to police.

Georgetown Little League said in a statement that it has taken steps, and will continue to take steps, to safeguard league funds. It is going to seek restitution if Hillard is convicted. It could also file a civil lawsuit, the statement said.

Months ago, the organization selected a sub-committee of the Georgetown Little League Board – president Sean Wright, vice-president Tyler Wolf and treasurer Chris DeJongh – to work with attorney Joel Baar to seek compensation for the loss.

They intend to "strengthen internal controls so that all measures are taken to hopefully prevent a similar situation from happening again in the future," the statement said.

