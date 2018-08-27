Bodies found in Clinton Township shed: What we know

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The bodies of a young man and woman were found overnight inside a shed behind a home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

A man living inside the home found the bodies sometime overnight. He had smelled a foul odor outside and decided to check the shed. He found the bodies inside a black plastic bag stuffed into the shed.

The victims are an 18-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man. They had been missing for a couple of days, but no official missing persons report was filed with police. However, the woman is part of a missing persons case.

This is the shed where bodies were found Aug. 26, 2018 in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

Friends of one victim's family said the two knew each other. It's unclear if they were friends of in a romantic relationship.

Police detectives were inside the home Sunday night combing for evidence. Police have not released much information on the investigation.

This is considered a double homicide investigation.

