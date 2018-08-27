Bodies found in Clinton Township shed: What we know

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The bodies of a young man and woman were found overnight inside a shed behind a home at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.
A man living inside the home found the bodies sometime overnight. He had smelled a foul odor outside and decided to check the shed. He found the bodies inside a black plastic bag stuffed into the shed.
The victims are an 18-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man. They had been missing for a couple of days, but no official missing persons report was filed with police. However, the woman is part of a missing persons case.
Friends of one victim's family said the two knew each other. It's unclear if they were friends of in a romantic relationship.
Police detectives were inside the home Sunday night combing for evidence. Police have not released much information on the investigation.
This is considered a double homicide investigation.
