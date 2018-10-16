Bodies hidden in former Detroit funeral home: Identification could take weeks, lawsuit filed

DETROIT - There have been two new developments in the case of 11 bodies that were hidden in the ceiling of a shuttered Detroit funeral home.

Officials said the identification of the bodies could take weeks, while a lawsuit has been filed.

Officials with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said the condition of the infants was so horrific, the chance of extracting anything from the bodies for identification is virtually impossible. Officials have to rely on paperwork filed by the Cantrell Funeral Home and hospital information.

The bodies of 10 fetuses and one infant were found stuffed in a hidden crawl space at the former funeral home. How they got there is at the core of a criminal probe.

Families have been left to wonder if their child's body is involved, but they will have to continue to wait for quite some time to find out.

Due to the conditions of the bodies, medical officials can't identify the remains. Instead, they hope the labels connected to some of the bodies will link back to hospital records.

Cantrell was shut down in April for improperly storing bodies. The owner, Raymond Cantrell, didn't deny it.

"Did you store the bodies in garages?" Local 4 asked him.

"Yes, because I didn't want it to stink up my facility," Cantrell said.

Now, there is a $1 million civil suit against the former funeral home.

A woman claims she brought her husband to Cantrell for the "purpose of preparing the body for funeral services." She said the funeral home "failed to perform funeral services."

The lawsuit claims Cantrell failed to tell the wife about the mishandling of the body and the improper storage conditions at the facility.

The woman was told "cremation allegedly took place on or about April 16, 2018." That was about three months after Cantrell took possession of her husband's body and around the same time the state moved in to remove 21 bodies and countless unlabeled remains.

The lawsuit claims the ashes weren't the woman's husband's remains, but another unknown substance.

