A body was found in a garage fire on Detroit's east side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Officials said a body burned beyond recognition was found in a garage after a fire behind a home on Detroit's east side.

The discovery was made at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 12500 block of Westphaila Street near East McNichols Road, according to authorities.

Officials are investigating the case as a murder.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.