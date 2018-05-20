Body discovered in shallow creek in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The body of a man was recovered Saturday from a shallow creek in Shelby Township.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers from the Shelby Township Police Department responded to a call of a possible body near the intersection of Shelby and 24 Mile roads.

The body of a man was recovered from the water.

Police said positive identification has not been confirmed and the official cause of death has not been determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

