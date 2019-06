The body was found by kayakers Tuesday in Onondaga Township.

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A body discovered this week in the Grand River in Ingham County has been identified as a woman who's been missing for months.

The sheriff's office says the woman was 22-year-old Savanna Jacklin of Battle Creek. The body was found by kayakers Tuesday in Onondaga Township.

The cause of death hasn't been determined.



