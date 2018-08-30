Body found buried on Detroit's west side, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after investigators found a body buried in a Detroit backyard while following up on a missing persons report, according to police.

A tip led investigators to a home in the 18000 block Riverview Street, near Telegraph Road. Crime scene investigators are digging in the basement after finding a body in the backyard of the home.

Leon Miles has lived on the block for 30 years, he said he's disturbed to see investigators across the street -- but he admits it's not a surprise.

Police came to the home after a tip into a missing person's case. They're not revealing which case, or how long the person has been missing.

The tip was credible enough for them to obtain a search warrant, and cadaver dogs picked up the scent of a dead body in the backyard.

After some digging they found the body of a man in an occupied property, there was evidence of trauma.

Police have arrested two people, but they won't say if the arrests happened on scene.

